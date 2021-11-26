The Russians have created a replacement for Microsoft Exchange Server

The Astra group of companies has developed an analogue of Microsoft Exchange Server, which fully implements its functionality. The replacement of American mail will go on sale at the end of the first quarter of 2022. At the same time, the company intends to completely replace Microsoft with a set of Astra solutions from OS to cloud services.

Domestic replacement of Microsoft Exchange Server

The developer of the line of Russian operating systems AstraLinux, the Astra group of companies, is creating a replacement for Microsoft Exchange Server – corporate mail RuPost. Representatives of “Astra” told CNews about it. The start of sales of corporate mail is scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2022. The company is not yet ready to announce the price of the decision.

The Russian product fully implements the functionality of the American Microsoft Exchange. So, RuPost is a ready-made out-of-the-box solution that includes letters, calendars, contacts and address book search. At the same time, Astra’s mail also includes tools for migration from Microsoft Exchange. The solution, among other things, contains libraries of specially developed and tested configuration templates, as well as a cluster server for building a scalable, fault-tolerant corporate mail system.

“First of all, we focus on solving the problems faced by organizations with a large-scale infrastructure: a corporate communications system that will allow tens of thousands of users to interact in a highly loaded and geographically distributed IT infrastructure,” explained CNews Sergey Orlik, Director for Products and Technologies of Rupost (part of Astra Group of Companies). According to him, the number of mail users and the ease of management are comparable to those of Exchange.

Ecosystem Linux



According to representatives of Astra, the group is not aimed at patchwork integration with basic systems, the company expects to create a full-fledged basis for the entire landscape of the customer. “We are developing and strengthening the Linux ecosystem and creating our own ecosystem of interconnected solutions: a complete stack of software products and services that the customer can receive in a one-stop-shop mode from the vendor,” he says. At the same time, Astra again focuses on Microsoft.

Astra will replace the Microsoft ecosystem

The company presented the Astra stack, which will replace the set of Microsoft solutions. So, Windows will replace the AstraLinux OS. CNews wrote about the analogue of Microsoft Active Directory – ALD Pro at the end of November 2021. The American mail server will replace RuPost, Microsoft cloud services “Astra” will be replaced by the mobile workstation WorksPad.

OSDU: what you need to know about open standards for working with data in oil and gas New in storage

Replacing Microsoft Active Directory

In addition to replacing Exchange, Astra has developed an analogue of Microsoft Active Directory – the ALD Pro software solution for centralized administration of servers and computer fleets. The product runs under the Astra Linux OS, deployed including on Russian processors from the Baikal line. The start of sales of ALD Pro is scheduled for December 2021.

At the same time, CNews drew attention to the fact that support for this particular foreign solution is primarily prescribed by state customers in tender documents, when they set themselves the goal of acquiring imported and Russian OS at any cost. However, representatives of Astra told CNews that the release of their analogue Microsoft AD, for a number of reasons, is unlikely to change the alignment of forces in the Russian government order market. State customers still have the opportunity to substantiate the critical need for imported operating systems.