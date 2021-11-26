https://ria.ru/20211126/shakhta-1760963215.html

The search for the bodies of those killed at a mine in Kuzbass may take a month, Tsivilev said

The search for the bodies of those killed at a mine in Kuzbass may take a month, Tsivilev said – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

The search for the bodies of those killed at a mine in Kuzbass may take a month, Tsivilev said

The search for the bodies of those killed at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region after the completion of its conservation will take not a day or a week, it may take a month, … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

2021-11-26T19: 32

2021-11-26T19: 32

2021-11-26T19: 32

incidents

Kemerovo region

belovo

Sergei Tsivilev

Russia

accident at the leafyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass

GRAMOTEINO (Kemerovo region), November 26 – RIA Novosti. The search for the bodies of those killed at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region after the completion of its conservation will take not a day or a week, it may take a month, said the governor of the region Sergei Tsivilev. The governor told reporters that on Tuesday the authorities plan to present a plan of work at the mine after completion its conservation. “I just want to say that no one expects that it will be one day, or two days, or three days. It will not be a week. It may be a month,” Tsivilev said. On the morning of November 25 at the mine “Listvyazhnaya” in Belovo, Kemerovo region, there was smoke, there were 285 people underground. They managed to withdraw most of them, the mine rescuers went after the rest, but after a while they were recalled due to the threat of an explosion. The reason for the emergency, according to preliminary data, was a methane explosion. Now 51 people have been declared dead: 46 miners and five mine rescuers. 50 people were hospitalized: 38 miners and 12 rescuers.

Kemerovo region

belovo

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

accidents, kemerovo region, belovo, sergey tsivilev, russia, accident at the listvyazhnaya mine in kuzbass