The State Duma explained why laws on QR codes are needed

Bills on QR codes are not intended to restrict citizens’ freedoms, MP said

Photo: Razmik Zakaryan © URA.RU

QR code bills are essential for a return to pre-pandemic lifestyles. This was stated by the head of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection Dmitry Khubezov.

“The sooner we write down the rules of behavior, the rules of life, the sooner we will return, if not to the usual way of life, as it was before the pandemic, then we will get as close as possible to it,” RIA Novosti quotes Khubezov as saying at public hearings on bills in OP RF. Such pandemics come every 100-200 years and are at risk for high mortality, the deputy noted.

Khubezov added that two bills on QR codes being considered by the State Duma are aimed at preventing further waves of coronavirus. According to him, the laws provide, first of all, to preserve the health and life of citizens, and not to restrict freedoms. “We are losing more than 1200 patients every day,” the deputy said. Khubezov urged to look at the experience of other countries, where the QR-code system helps to improve the epidemiological situation.