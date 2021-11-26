https://ria.ru/20211126/gosduma-1760832401.html

The State Duma will consider a bill banning films with scenes of violence

State Duma of the Russian Federation

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. A bill banning the display and promotion of films with scenes of violence and unconventional relationships will be submitted to the State Duma, head of the committee on family, women and children Nina Ostanina told RIA Novosti. The document may be considered in the spring session. Earlier, Ostanina’s deputy in the committee Vitaly Milonov told RIA Novosti that work on the project is already underway. In 2013, Russia adopted a law banning the promotion of homosexual relationships among minors. This is Article 6.21 of the Administrative Code of Russia, violations of which are punishable by a fine of four thousand to a million rubles, for foreigners, expulsion is possible.

