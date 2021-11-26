The wife of the mayor of Tomsk, Galina Klein, received a suspended sentence for using violence against a security official

Galina and Ivan Klein during the elections of the mayor of Tomsk, 2018Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

The Kirovsky District Court found the wife of the mayor of Tomsk and the general director of the Tomskoe Pivo company Galina Klein guilty in a criminal case on the use of violence against a government official. She was given a suspended sentence.

Recall that at the end of November, against the wife of Ivan Klein – Galina Klein – a criminal case was initiated on the fact of the use of violence against a government official (part 1 of Article 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). Klein was accused of “hitting one of the law enforcement officers who came to search the mayor’s apartment.” Initially, the trial was supposed to be held in a special order, but then the process was appointed in a general order. Galina Klein pleaded guilty in court.

On Friday, November 26, in the Kirovsky District Court, a debate of the parties took place, during which the state prosecutor asked to find Galina Klein guilty and give her a suspended sentence of two years in prison. The judge retired to the deliberation room and after a short time announced the verdict.

“The defendant was found guilty of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. She was sentenced to two years of suspended imprisonment with a two-year probationary period, ”a representative of the Kirovsky District Court told vtomske.ru.

