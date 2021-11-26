There were rumors about Reshetova’s romance with Rihanna’s ex

Ex-lover rapper Timati, the famous model Anastasia Reshetova, was sincerely surprised to learn that she was credited with an affair with a Saudi businessman Hassan Jamil. Not only was he born into one of the richest Arab families, but he also dated singer Rihanna for a long time. The young Russian woman could not help but answer the rumors.

Reshetova posted a post on Instagram, in which she almost literally indicated: no Arab sheikhs have anything to do with her. Although, the fairy tale invented by the fans sounded very funny.

“Publics, you will drive me crazy soon!” – Anastasia answered the burning question about Hassan.

Rumors that Reshetova started a new boyfriend have been surfing the net for a long time. The model’s followers have been trying for a long time to understand who is sending her gorgeous armfuls of roses.

Reshetova constantly hints that she is not alone. Therefore, the subscribers suspected that either Timati or some sheikh was making surprises for Anastasia. By the way, it was with the appearance of an Arab prince in Reshetova’s life that fans associated her decision to go to Islam. As a result, netizens decided that the new lover of the beauty from Russia is a Saudi businessman.

According to official information, Rihanna and Hassan Jamil met for three years. They even predicted a quick wedding. But the relatives of the young man intervened in the relationship, who dream of a modest and obedient daughter-in-law, and not of a shocking star.

