There were two explosions at a mine in Kuzbass
MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. At least two methane explosions occurred, according to preliminary data, in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region: the first killed the miners, the second killed the rescuers, an emergency services representative told RIA Novosti. “Previously, there were at least two methane explosions. led to the death of miners, the second – to the death of mine rescuers, “- said the agency’s interlocutor.
