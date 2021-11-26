Tikhanovskaya spoke about Biden’s invitation to the Summit for Democracy – Gazeta.Ru

Former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya received an invitation from US President Joe Biden to take part in the Summit for Democracy, which will be held in December 2021. This is reported in Telegram-channel policy.

“Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, as a representative of Belarusians, will speak on December 10 within the framework of the section“ strengthening democracy and counteracting authoritarianism, ”the statement says.

The United States will host the Summit for Democracy, bringing together leaders of countries, human rights defenders and businessmen, on December 9-10 via videoconference. They invited 110 countries and territories.

Russia, Hungary, China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Sudan and Ethiopia, as well as a number of other countries in Africa, Latin America and Asia were not included in the list of invitees.

Previously “Gazeta.Ru” conveyed the words of the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov that the decision of the US authorities not to invite Russia and China to the event is an attempt to “draw a dividing line.” From Moscow’s point of view, Washington is trying to privatize the word “democracy”.