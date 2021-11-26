https://ria.ru/20211126/kipr-1760755658.html

Tons of unsold halloumi cheese left in Cyprus due to pandemic

Six thousand tons of Cypriot halloumi remained unsold due to the pandemic, according to the Cyprus Mail.

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Six thousand tons of Cypriot halloumi remained unsold due to the pandemic, according to the Cyprus Mail. Cypriot authorities said COVID-19 has brought down sales of this cheese. A lot of unsold product remains in the warehouses, while it was a significant source of income. In 2013, halloumi were sold abroad for about 75.8 million euros, and in 2020, revenues were more than 260 million. Cheese is mainly bought in the UK (half of the exports) and Sweden. Since April 2021, the European Commission has awarded Haloumi the status of PDO (Protected Designation of Origin). This means that a real cheese like this can only be produced in Cyprus.

