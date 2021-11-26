https://ria.ru/20211126/kuzbass-1760980890.html

Tsivilev dismissed the head of Prokopyevsk for a party during mourning

Tsivilev dismissed the head of Prokopyevsk for a party during mourning – Russia news today

Tsivilev dismissed the head of Prokopyevsk for a party during mourning

The Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergey Tsivilev announced the resignation of the mayor of Prokopyevsk Vyacheslav Starchenko, who during the days of mourning organized a banquet on the occasion of … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

2021-11-26T21: 11

2021-11-26T21: 11

2021-11-26T22: 16

incidents

Prokopyevsk

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1a/1760820609_0:309:2879:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_c654be3bc65fc19d146d8b4485766d80.jpg

KEMEROVO, November 26 – RIA Novosti. The governor of the Kemerovo region Sergey Tsivilev announced the resignation of the mayor of Prokopyevsk Vyacheslav Starchenko, who during the days of mourning organized a banquet on the occasion of his appointment. they followed the news from the Listvyazhnaya mine in their hearts, and everyone was worried about the miners and rescuers. Tsivilev emphasized that there were simply no words to describe this situation. On the morning of November 25, there was smoke at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the town of Belovo. there were 285 people underground. Most of them were removed, the mine rescuers went after the rest. The reason for the emergency was a methane explosion. According to the latest data, 46 miners and five mine rescuers died as a result of the accident. Another 50 people are in hospitals. Mourning was declared from November 26 to 28 in the Kemerovo region.

https://ria.ru/20211126/avariya-1760888389.html

Prokopyevsk

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1a/1760820609_148-0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4bef5b88f6c4e60c087fcf6fd0dbc13d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, prokopyevsk