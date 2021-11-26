https://ria.ru/20211125/turtsiya-1760728501.html

Turkey promised to punish organizers of street protests

ANKARA, 25 Nov – RIA Novosti. The leader of the nationalist National Movement Party of Turkey, which is part of an alliance with the ruling Justice and Development Party, Devlet Bahceli said that the initiators of street protests in the country will be punished. “Those who call for street protests in an effort to disturb the peace in the country will be punished. Turkey – This is not a country in which issues are resolved on the street. The opposition’s calls for early elections are also useless. The elections will take place in 2023, “Bahceli told reporters. more than 40 people were detained. Earlier on Wednesday, Turkey’s General Directorate of Security announced the opening of criminal cases in connection with calls on social media for street protests over a sharp drop in the lira exchange rate. The Turkish currency fell almost 40% over the year, and on Tuesday set a new anti-record, falling from 11. 37 to 13.21 lira per dollar. Such a sharp drop per day is the maximum over the past 20 years. It came after the Turkish central bank decided on Thursday to cut the discount rate to 15% from 16%, and on Monday Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a televised address again spoke in favor of lowering the discount rate. Leaders of the main opposition parties in Turkey previously accused Erdogan of incompetence and called for early elections amid a record fall in the lira exchange rate. The Turkish leader rejected the call, saying that the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey will take place as planned in June 2023.

