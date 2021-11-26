Turkish archaeologists have found 1800-year-old iron mask of a Roman soldier

A fragment of an iron mask of a Roman cavalryman, which he wore about 1800 years ago, was discovered during excavations of a protective structure in northern Turkey, in the ancient city of Adrianopolis in Paphlagonia, located in the territory of the modern Turkish province of Karabuk. This is reported by the edition Daily mail…

It is believed that Adrianopolis, also known as Caesarea and Proselemmen, was inhabited from the 1st century BC. until the 8th century A.D. Archaeologists have been excavating here since 2003, and they have discovered 14 buildings, including two baths, two churches, a theater, tombs, a villa, an ancient square and a fortified building in which the cavalry mask was actually found. Ersin Chelikbash supervises the excavations from the Department of Archeology of the Karabuk University.

The finds point to the great influence of the Roman Empire in the region at the beginning of the 3rd century AD. It is likely that a Roman garrison was located here, which established a military base to repel the dangers emanating from the Black Sea region. Excavations in Adrianópolis will continue, with small finds sent to museums in nearby provinces, while larger artifacts will remain where they were found.