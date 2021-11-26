https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211025/styuart-1756111199.html

Twilight’s Bella turned down Joker due to Pattinson

Fans of Kristen Stewart invited the actress to star with her former lover Robert Pattinson in the new part of "Batman".

MOSCOW, October 25 / Radio Sputnik. Fans of Kristen Stewart invited the actress to star with her former lover Robert Pattinson in the new part of “Batman”. Fans are sure that if the couple is on the same set, feelings will flare up between them again, writes inc-news. Earlier, Stewart and Pattinson played a couple in love in the movie “Twilight”. During filming, they had a real romance. However, the celebrities subsequently parted ways, and fans, sorry about the breakup, invited Stewart to play the Joker in the new part of the superhero film in which Pattinson was assigned the role of Batman. However, the actress turned her fans down. The celebrity explained that she is very sympathetic to the villain DC, but she will not play him just in order to get along with the former. Earlier, radio Sputnik reported that a trailer for the new part of “Batman” appeared on the Web. Short and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

