UAZ may cease to exist in 4

The management and owners of the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant do not plan to invest in saving the enterprise, which was predicted to die soon. The current lineup will be produced for 5 years.

The management noted that the company is no longer able to create new models, this requires investment and much more. Now the manufacturer will focus on the current model range, and will entrust the production of new models to those who will be able to implement such projects.

Nevertheless, UAZ is a profitable enterprise with a stable model line. Compared to 2020, sales increased by 17%. Last year, in a period of ten months, 27,000 cars were produced, then for the same period in 2021 – 34,000 copies.

To produce a new model, the plant will need to create a new automotive platform, which will cost 1 – 2 billion dollars. At the same time, there is no complete confidence that sales will be significant, the investment will not pay off, given the fact that the auto industry has taken a course towards electrification and hydrogen transport. The demand for current models will disappear over time, but it will still remain for five years. Under such conditions, the plant has no prospects.