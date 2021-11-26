UAZ Patriot in the USA – koles.ru – automotive magazine

This year, for the first time, electric cars dominate one of the world’s largest motor shows in Los Angeles. So the phenomenon of the Russian UAZ cannot be called anything other than a challenge to electromobility! The American company Bremach, which is promoting our Patriot in the States under the name Bremach 4×4 SUV, decided to embark on an adventure.

Formally, Bremach was founded in 1956 in the Italian town of Varese and was engaged in the design of frames, all-wheel drive, transmissions and in different years produced medium-duty trucks, military vehicles and fire-fighting equipment in a piece format.

American division of Bremach inc. was founded in 2010 in the state of Nevada, USA, and has not been noted for anything remarkable until recently. And now a year after the first announcement of Bremach inc. brought two Patriots to Los Angeles – a standard one and an off-road body kit, both with 2.7-liter ZMZ petrol engines and 150 hp. and six-speed automatic transmissions.

We were able to talk at the stand with representatives of Bremach inc. Do they know about the military roots of UAZs? Undoubtedly, but they try not to mention this in order to avoid associations with the Kalashnikov assault rifle. Reliable, but rude and not the most accurate weapon. Bremach’s marketing is generally okay. The company’s website contains a laconic and very sensible press kit (which would not spoil the official website of the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant), and a Bremach representative does not skimp on epithets and declares a guarantee for the “best Russian engineering” – a power unit (“Porsche development”) and transmission – in 10 years or 120 thousand miles!

Who will buy the $ 26,405 Bremach 4×4 SUV that the car is priced at in the US? Formally, the competitors are the Toyota 4Runner, Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler frames. The number of real “crooks” is melting before our eyes, so that the chances of UAZ for success are hypothetically growing. In fact, UAZ lacks a lot of equipment to compete on equal terms with eminent rivals. A good half of those salon visitors who felt the car, complained about the lack of LED headlights and taillights, would like an electric sunroof, high-quality trim, etc.

But there is another category of buyers. Some people are ready to take a car for the sake of suspension, upgrade to their taste and budget, and the rest is of little concern to them. And there are a lot of such people! Bremach is currently booking 4×4 SUVs for a $ 100 deposit, and customers have already made no less than $ 3.8 million in pre-orders. If things go uphill for Bremach, a $ 27,900 pickup truck will also arrive in the US, with a V8-powered version on the way.