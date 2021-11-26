https://ria.ru/20211126/dopros-1760811133.html

Ukraine’s SBI may call Zelensky for interrogation

The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine (SBI) within a few days will interrogate the head of the President’s office, Andriy Yermak, in the case of disrupting the arrest operation … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

2021-11-26T01: 41

KIEV, November 26 – RIA Novosti. The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine (SBI) will interrogate the head of the office of President Andriy Yermak for several days in the case of disrupting the operation to detain 33 Russians, and may also summon the head of state Vladimir Zelensky himself, Acting Head of the SBI Oleksiy Sukhachev said on the air of the TV channel 1 +1 “. Non-staff adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovich, in turn, said that the operation was postponed three times by the decision of the ex-head of the main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vasily Burba. The materials for this were collected for two years, Arestovich said. “Mr. Burba brought this unit to the SBU and says, let’s capture it. They say that we cannot do this, because we have no procedural evidence that these people are to blame. Photos in the military form with a weapon or conversations that I knocked down someone are not procedural evidence in the case.Vasily Burba arrives at the SBU on July 24 and says that we have nothing ready, we are postponing the operation, it cannot be carried out on July 25 as it was planned, “- he added. According to him, the active phase of the operation was carried out by Burba without notifying Zelensky. According to him, Burba” at least with his adventurous planning made it so that the operation could not fail. “” The main strategic mistake was the fact that he chose Belarus as a transit country on the eve of the presidential election. Agents, especially athletic physique, were immediately arrested by the Belarusian police or the KGB, “Arestovich concluded. Russians, whom it was planned to lure into Ukrainian territory in the summer of 2020 and accused of involvement in the events in Donbass. The material says that the operation provided for a fake warning of an explosion on board a passenger plane. The publications also note with reference to the “former operatives” that when they arrived at the president’s office on July 23, 2020 to present the final report on the upcoming special operation, Zelensky was busy , and they were redirected to a meeting with the head of his office, Andrey Ermak. Then, as the material says, it became known that the president’s office was asking to postpone the operation. Former head of the main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vasily Burba said earlier that there is a “mole” among the Ukrainian authorities, which allegedly works in the interests of Russia, and this became One of the reasons for the failure of the operation to detain 33 Russians in 2020. Minsk reported on July 29, 2020 that 33 Russian citizens were detained. Investigative Committee of Belarus clarified that the detainees were suspected of preparing riots in the republic. At the same time, according to the intelligence services, earlier information was received about the arrival in Belarus of “more than 200 militants to destabilize the situation during the election campaign.” on transit and late for the flight. The detainees, he noted, did not commit illegal acts, and Moscow did not interfere and does not interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus. Kiev demanded the extradition of 28 citizens detained in Belarus in order to prosecute for the crimes imputed to them by Kiev related to participation in the conflict in Donbass. It was noted that 28 persons, of whom nine have Ukrainian citizenship, were declared suspicious under an article related to participation in a terrorist organization. The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine also stated that it had applied to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus with a request for the temporary arrest of the detainees, and on August 12 sent requests for the extradition of 28 of them. … The thirty-third of them remained on the territory of Belarus, he has the citizenship of this country. * Media, performing the functions of a foreign agent.

2021

