Ukrainians rally against high tariffs for housing and communal services | News | News

Protesters against the increase in utility tariffs on Thursday, November 25, gathered in the center of Kiev.

According to journalists, the protesters are holding posters with calls to prevent tariff increases. There are many pensioners among the demonstrators, TASS reports.

The protesters gathered at the buildings of the Verkhovna Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers.

The posters of the audience read: “Zelensky, enough bullying!”, “Help, our children are hungry, because we paid for the communal apartment!”, “We will not pay!”

Earlier, on November 23, a deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Yegor Ustinov, said that rolling power outages began in Ukraine, and as a result of interruptions, some of the infrastructure facilities began to use diesel generators. The parliamentarian is convinced that the current situation is connected with the inaction of the country’s authorities.

As the head of the Union of Consumers of Utilities of Ukraine Oleg Popenko noted on November 9, the difficult energy situation in the country will lead to a collapse of the economy. He assured that not a single Ukrainian enterprise will withstand the increase in tariffs, because the economy is based on cheap electricity.

On October 22, a protest action was held near the building of the Verkhovna Rada against the increase in tariffs for housing and communal services. The action was styled after the popular South Korean TV series Squid Game. The protesters put on identical bags of paper, which signified the amount of accumulated debt.