Universal charging stations for car parks have been created in Russia

The state corporation “Rostec” informs that the Concern Radioelectronic Technologies (“KRET”), which is a part of it, has developed a new solution that will help in the development of infrastructure for recharging electric vehicles in Russia.

We are talking about a wall-mounted FORA electric charging station for parking. This device is designed to slowly charge vehicles. The power is 22 kW.

The new charging station can operate over a wide temperature range – from minus 30 to plus 40 ° C. This allows it to be used in parking lots of any type – both above ground and underground.

Another advantage of the novelty is its anti-vandal performance. A display is provided that displays information about the charging status of the electric vehicle. You can also track the process of replenishing the energy reserve through the mobile application.

“When creating an electric charging infrastructure for parking, we took as a basis AC stations designed for slow charging of cars – such devices are affordable, while the time required to recharge vehicles is commensurate with the average period of their stay in parking lots of business centers or residential complexes“, – noted in” KRET “.