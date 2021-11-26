Unlimited mobile internet is over for new subscribers

Hi.

Almost synchronously, but still separately, Russian operators canceled unlimited mobile Internet options on their tariff plans. Those tariff plans that included unlimited Internet have been changed, and restrictions have appeared in them. We talked about the prerequisites for such changes in a separate and detailed material, now is the time to understand the details and what impact this will have on the market.

First and foremost. All changes made by operators are not retroactive. If you have a tariff plan in which there was unlimited Internet, then you will use it exactly until the tariff becomes archived. For example, on my tariff, the Internet is unlimited, it remains valid, but there is simply no such option for new connections.

If we talk about what will happen in the future, in 2022, the unlimited options of the mobile Internet will be canceled on the old archive plans. But at the moment this is not happening. If we calculate how many people will suffer from the introduction of new options on tariffs, it turns out that their number does not even reach 0.5% of all mobile users, and this is in the future six months! But there is already indignation, since everyone quite rightly believes that conditions will deteriorate. The cost of communication should grow, there are no preconditions for anything else in our country or any other country in the world today. I sincerely do not understand why, with the rise in prices for all services and goods, the cost of communication should remain at the minimum level. And this is taking into account the fact that the infrastructure for operators is denominated in foreign currency, not in rubles. Perhaps this is one of the few things that unite officials and ordinary people in a single impulse. Prices should not rise – contrary to logic and common sense. How much money do you need to develop 5G? This is of no interest to anyone, because the procurement of infrastructure should happen by itself.

In one of the comments, an idea was put forward, based on the “common” sense, that the restrictions of the mobile Internet are associated with the Yarovaya law, the storage of traffic. And that you need to reduce traffic in order to store it less. The logic here is lame, since by removing unlimited traffic, we will not at all reduce the consumption of the service. Having raised the cost for mobile Internet, players will simply push to use broadband access, since the alternative to mobile Internet has not disappeared anywhere. And this traffic will still have to be stored within the Yarovaya law. The changes that are taking place with the categories of information storage are such that in 2022 the volume of storage will decrease dramatically. This can be discussed separately, this is not the topic of this material.

The next important point, unlimited traffic to social networks, messengers has not disappeared anywhere. Each operator has its own options, they can differ from tariff to tariff, be free or paid. But they do not go anywhere, they can be used to achieve significant savings. True, here you need to remember and understand that the use of any VPN puts an end to free traffic for you, since the operator cannot charge it correctly.

Another caveat – speaking about the absence of unlimited options on the operators’ tariff plans, you need to understand that we are talking about mass tariffs. Top tariff plans can keep unlimited options, since they have a different pricing and there it is economically feasible.

At the moment, if we take all operators and calculate what volume of traffic 80% of subscribers use, it turns out that this is about 12 GB. Another 10% of subscribers spend about 20 GB of traffic per month, although here it is necessary to say that up to 20 GB, and not exactly this figure. Only 2% of subscribers spend more than 100 GB of traffic. I think that based on this, the operators set restrictions on tariffs in order to offer the maximum possible in each tariff and for their own money.









MTS

Now let’s take a look at what happens on the public tariffs of different operators. For example, let’s start with the popular MTS tariff “Tarifische”. In the past, there was a free unlimited internet option available on it.

In the new version, we are offered 30 GB of traffic, but there is simply no unlimited option. An additional 1 GB of traffic costs 160 rubles, it turns on automatically. The traffic package is used throughout Russia, there are no restrictions on the region.

All the typical MTS restrictions continue to apply, restrictions on the distribution of traffic to other devices, restrictions on the use of torrents, and so on. That is, there are no improvements, however, the situation is exactly the same for all operators.

The “Smart Top” tariff for 2025 rubles per month offers unlimited Internet, you can use it.

“Megaphone”

The main line of tariffs is “No Overpayments”, in which the maximum traffic volume for new connections is limited to 50 GB of data.

Even on premium plans, the 50 GB limit, that is, unlimited traffic has disappeared as a class. Unlimited options depend on the tariff, for example, they are available for social networks.

Beeline

Beeline also set the upper limit of 50 GB of data at the most expensive tariffs, the options remain exactly the same.

“Tele 2”

Unlimited Internet remains on the "Premium" tariff, in other cases the quota is reduced to 50 GB (but there is a promo when your traffic volume is doubled).





Short conclusions and what will happen next

It is impossible to say that unlimited tariff plans have disappeared. They just became expensive to connect, and I think that all operators who have closed connections for such tariffs today will be able to provide them later. In fact, unlimited Internet in Moscow is about 1200-1300 rubles in addition to the basic tariff (that is, roughly speaking, 1800-2000 rubles).

For those who have unlimited Internet as an option on old tariffs, I think it is worth sticking to them. Switching to other tariffs makes no sense, they are worse and more expensive. Therefore, until the tariff plan is closed for you and transferred to the archive, it is worth paying for it. Most likely, in 2022, an active transfer of such plans to the archive will begin. Unlimited will be the first to go under the knife as an additional option, and not as part of a tariff plan. I think there will be a transitional period, all this will not happen in one day.

The next point is the setting of restrictions on the download speed of data in existing tariff plans. These are unspoken restrictions that depend on the tariff, region, and so on. Here we see that operators are targeting 50 GB from December 2021 (that is, exactly the same limitation as on new tariffs). In “Beeline” the limit is noticeably higher, 150 GB. But for “heavy” subscribers, this means that those who download large amounts of data, more than 100 GB per month at unlimited, will see new restrictions. You should not take the current situation as something concerning exclusively new connections, hidden slingshots will appear for those who already use unlimited. And this is normal, since the operators are preparing the base for the deterioration of conditions on most tariffs.

Of course, no one likes that prices are going up. But to take the position of an ostrich and say that operators have no prerequisites for changing prices means living outside reality. Prices will rise, and this is the reality of the moment. The rise in prices is moderate, communication remains cheap and of high quality, both in absolute and in relative numbers (as a percentage of people’s income, and in any part of the country). Even if we take the minimum wage in Russia, the percentage of communication costs will be minimal. What confuses me personally is what outraged comments people with iPhone 12 Pro, 13 Pro Max are scribbling, their fuse is inexhaustible. Having bought a smartphone for more than one hundred thousand rubles, people are not ready to pay for communication at all, they want to get it for free. Where it comes from in people is unclear to me.

Communication remains cheap even if it doubles in price. Another thing is that this will not happen, which means that 5G will appear very slowly. Who is to blame for this? Probably, officials, who do not allow to raise the cost of communication in Russia, although this need is long overdue.