Urgant harshly ridiculed the resignation of the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service due to torture in the colony

Urgant made fun of Kalashnikov

Photo: screen show “Evening Urgant”

TV presenter Ivan Urgant in his evening show ridiculed the resignation of the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, Alexander Kalashnikov. He invited the ex-head of the service to start Tiktok, hinting at a video of torture of prisoners in colonies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Kalashnikov from the post of director of the Federal Penitentiary Service. “It’s strange that he freed. Everything seemed to be fine there now. Where do Federal Penitentiary Service officers usually go when they are fired? To Tiktok! Because they also know how to shoot cool videos ”, – urged Urgant.

Earlier, the Gulagu.net portal published a video with footage of physical and sexual violence against Russian prisoners in a Saratov prison hospital. After that, the head of the regional Federal Penitentiary Service, Aleksey Fedotov, according to media reports, wrote a letter of resignation. Information about this incident reached Putin. According to Interfax sources, Kalashnikov’s dismissal is also associated with pyre in jail and colonies.