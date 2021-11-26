video appeared – News of Voronezh and the Voronezh region – Vesti Voronezh

Opponents of QR codes gathered under the windows of the Regional Duma in Voronezh at 09:00 on Thursday 25 November. They demanded a meeting with the chairman of the regional Duma Vladimir Netesov. This “Vesti Voronezh” told its own source.

The chairman of the regional Duma went to the townspeople, but they were not ready to maintain a dialogue and formulate their requirements precisely. They even wanted to disperse, but soon a woman arrived at the scene and instructed them to fill out an application for canceling QR codes.

The source emphasized that in the reception area, the opponents of QR codes behaved defiantly, did not observe social distance and defiantly refused to wear masks.

Earlier, about two dozen opponents of QR codes tried to break through to the Deputy Governor Vitaly Shabalatov to submit an application, which was signed by more than a thousand people. The day before, they filed a class action lawsuit to cancel QR codes with the Voronezh Regional Court. In their opinion, the governor’s decree violates human rights. The preliminary court hearing is scheduled for December 8, 2021.

Residents of the Shilovo microdistrict began collecting signatures for the cancellation of QR codes on November 5. The authors of the document are supporters of various conspiracy theories. They argue that the vaccines have not passed clinical trials, point to the side effects of vaccinations against thrombosis and miscarriage to death, and argue that Sputnik V is created from tissue cells of an aborted human embryo.