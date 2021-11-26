Videos with Leonardo DiCaprio in Moscow went viral on TikTok – The City, 11/14/2021

Videos of Leonardo DiCapriov Moscow appeared on TikTok. The content quickly went viral, with some subscribers speculating that this could be due to the actor’s decision to unusually celebrate his birthday, which was November 11th.

But it turned out that these videos are Deepfake. They are posted on the platform from the DeepCaprio account.

In one of the videos, the actor stands on Red Square and in Russian says hello to his mother. It has almost 3 million views. It looked true, since the Oscar winner has Russian roots: his grandfather was a native of the Russian Empire. And the name of his grandmother is Smirnova.

On the other, it tells how many shares of the energy producer Monster Beverage could have been purchased for 100 rubles 20 years ago. There are almost 4.2 million views here.

DiCaprio has already been to Russia. He visited St. Petersburg in 2010, participated in tiger protection activities, and met Vladimir Putin, who was then Prime Minister.

Deepfake technology is not new for a long time, but nevertheless it often goes viral on social networks. So, recently a video appeared on the network in which Bruce Willis reads a poem from Alexei Balabanov’s film “Brother 2”. It was later revealed to be part of a cellular advertisement with Deepfake.