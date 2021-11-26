Vin Diesel and John Cena drive cars on new Fast and Furious 9 posters

Explosions, breakneck speed and harsh fights – all at the highest level.

Promo poster of the movie “Fast and Furious 9”

New epic posters of the Furious 9 action movie have appeared on the Web, featuring Vin Diesel and John Cena.



Diesel returned to the iconic role of Dominic Toretto, while Cena played the newcomer to the franchise, Jacob, who is far from a stranger to the protagonist. This is Dominic’s brother, for many years he remained in the shadow of his more successful relative. As you can see from the pictures, the confrontation between the brothers will be severe:

The posters also hint to us that the action in the film is in perfect order. Heroes drive on cool cars, and everything around will explode, fly and collapse. A fun ride awaits us.

In the story, Jacob will team up with Cypher (Charlize Theron). Together they will try to defeat Dominic and his friends in order to further realize their plan to take over the world. Dominic will have to interrupt his vacation with his son and Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) to deal with his angry brother.

The film also stars Son Kang, Helen Mirren, Ludacris / Chris Bridges and Tyrese Gibson.

The premiere of the movie “Fast and the Furious 9” is expected on May 20.

