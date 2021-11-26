Vin Diesel to star in a film about boxing robots

https://ria.ru/20210421/diesel-1729085321.html

Vin Diesel will star in the film adaptation of the famous board game “The Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em Robots” about boxers-robots, reports Deadline. RIA Novosti, 21.04.2021

MOSCOW, April 21 – RIA Novosti. Vin Diesel will star in the film adaptation of the famous board game “The Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em Robots” about boxers-robots, reports Deadline. The Fast and the Furious star will also co-produce with her sister Samantha Vincent. Ryan Engle wrote the script for the film. It is known that in it the action will unfold around the father and son, who are interested in robots. Deadline notes that the tape is somewhat reminiscent of the sci-fi action movie Real Steel (2011) with Hugh Jackman. The original version of “The Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em Robots” was launched in the 1960s. The essence of the board game was that two players took part in it, each of whom fought with a red or blue robot. The winner is the one who is the first to cut off the head of the rival robot. The rest of the details, including the release date and full cast, are still unknown.

