Vucic disclosed the details of the gas agreement with Russia

Vucic disclosed the details of the gas agreement with Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin helped Serbia a lot with his good attitude, which manifested itself in the issue of gas supply, said Serbian leader Aleksandr Vucic. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

BELGRADE, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin was very helpful to Serbia with his good attitude, which manifested itself in the issue of gas supplies, said Serbian leader Aleksandr Vucic. On Thursday, Putin received Vucic in Sochi, where they had a conversation on a wide range of issues. Following the meeting, the President of Serbia said that the price of gas from the Russian Federation for the next six months for his country will remain at the previous level of $ 270 per 1,000 cubic meters and that an understanding has been reached on the increase and flexibility of supplies. “Putin helped us a lot with his attitude – he agreed that we received gas at the same price and conditions in the winter, despite the fact that the contract expires. When the highest price in history is to continue deliveries at the lowest price and increase volumes, “Vucic told reporters. According to him, after the end of the six-month During the period, an acceptable price for Russian gas is expected for Serbia. Vucic added that the funds saved over six months in relation to the current exchange fuel prices, in the amount of about 300 million euros, will be enough for the construction of a national stadium. The Serbian leader also spoke about the expected participation of the Russian President via video link in the opening of a thermal power plant in the city of Pancevo, scheduled for December, near Belgrade, which will consume up to 350 million cubic meters of gas per year. The project is being implemented by the Gazprom Energoholding group together with NIS a.o. Novi Sad (part of Gazprom Neft) near the oil refinery in Pancevo. The heat produced is planned to be directed to meet the needs of this refinery, and electricity to be sold in Serbia and neighboring countries.

