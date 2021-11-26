We do not know, we cannot, we will not give. Why St. Petersburg authorities do not disclose data on the effectiveness of vaccines against COVID-19 – Society – News of St. Petersburg

Photo: Sergey Malgavko / TASS Share this Share this

The Health Committee responded in detail to a request from Fontanka, in which we asked for data on how vaccination against COVID-19 reduces the risk of getting sick, hard to bear and die from this disease. On November 18, we asked for information on the city as a whole on the number of cases detected, hospitalized, seriously ill and died, both for vaccinated and unvaccinated. Ideally, for different types of vaccines. The information was requested for a fixed period (for example, November 1-15) in order to make an estimate taking into account the vaccinated and unvaccinated among the entire population of the city for a specific period.

There were reasons to believe that the city had such data. In a press release from Smolny published on November 19, Vice Governor Oleg Ergashev, responsible for medicine, said that “people vaccinated against coronavirus get sick much less often than those who have not been immunized.” “In case of illness, it is predominantly that COVID-19 is carried in a mild form. This is confirmed by expert data reviewed at a meeting of the Interdepartmental Medical Working Group under the Interdepartmental City Council for Counteracting the Spread of a New Coronavirus Infection under the Government of St. Almazov, academician Evgeny Shlyakhto, ”the press release said. Last week, the Komzdrav announced data on the number of admitted and died people with vaccinations from November 1 to 15, but only for three covid hospitals. And the chief physician of the St.George hospital, Valery Strizheletsky, during the broadcast with the governor Alexander Beglov, assessed the percentage of the chances of getting to the hospital and dying from coronavirus among the vaccinated and unvaccinated, citing data for the city for October. True, there were some inconsistencies in the data. In particular, it was reported that among the hospitalized, the risk of death among vaccinated people is almost two times lower, in people over 60 years old – 2.4 times. At the same time, “in general, the risk of death in vaccinated people, regardless of age, is 21 times lower than in unvaccinated ones.” Fontanka asked for baseline data or clarification of the calculation methodology. Valery Strizheletsky did not rule out that he could make a reservation in some numbers, but he referred to being busy and forwarded the correspondent to the komzdrav.

A week later, the department did not provide data, but explained in detail why it could not do this. First, the komzdrav does not collect such information. “The subject of official statistical accounting of demographic indicators in the Russian Federation is the Federal State Statistics Service (hereinafter – Rosstat),” the press service said. The health committee itself “collects operational data in order to make management decisions,” and “such information is subject to retrospective analysis and verification.” But “the collection of information on vaccinated patients by statistical maps is not provided,” – said in the komzdrav. Rosstat confirmed to Fontanka that they do not have data on the effectiveness of vaccines. The department is not interested in data on the sick – they are kept by the Ministry of Health and Rospotrebnadzor. Research on deaths, including coronavirus, is published by Rosstat, receiving information from the registry office, where hospitals enter them. But they don’t have a breakdown by vaccine. The study, which Valery Strizheletsky referred to, was made on the basis of data from the analysis of the Federal Register of Persons with COVID-19, at the beginning of October 2021, the Komzdrav explained. But “at the moment there is no possibility of a new unloading due to the lack of technical support from the Unified State Information System,” the department said.

Thirdly, the request requires analysis and is not related to the protection of the rights of the contacted Fontanka correspondent. According to clause 6 of part 1 of article 20 of the Federal Law of February 9, 2009 No. 8-FZ “On ensuring access to information on the activities of state bodies and local self-government bodies”, “information on the activities of state bodies is not provided if the request raises a question on the analysis of the activities of a state body, or subordinate organizations, or other analytical work not directly related to the protection of the rights of the user who sent the request for information, ”the Komzdrav said. Recall that in accordance with the law on the media, state bodies, local self-government bodies, organizations, public associations, their officials provide information about their activities to the media at the request of editorial offices, as well as by holding press conferences, sending reference and statistical materials and in other forms.

Galina Boyarkova, Fontanka.ru