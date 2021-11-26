“We must prepare for the worst”: virologists – about a new mutation of the coronavirus

A new variant of the coronavirus from South Africa is causing concern due to multiple mutations in the spike protein, virologist, Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergei Netesov told Gazeta.Ru.

“This new option is a very big concern, but so far its real, and possibly much greater than it seems now, the danger has not been clarified, because there is little data.

The coronavirus is like a mine, and the spike protein is a detonator. It is the only protein in this virus that binds to cell receptors, ”he stressed.

Head of the Department of the Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Gamalei, virologist Alexander Butenko recalled that the mutation of the coronavirus is a natural process.

“This mutation is not unique, because coronaviruses have this evolutionary mechanism – there are many strains of them now. But the most important thing is that, along with the emergence of new strains, there are opportunities for their detection using modern methods of molecular research. But there is still a danger, because we have a very wide field for communication between people, and above all this is air traffic. Thus, the “delta” came to us, – he said.

According to Netesov, special attention should be paid to passengers arriving from Africa.

“The planes that fly directly from the countries where this option was recorded, I would not just check, but subject their passengers to strict, not home, but isolating and unconditional quarantine.

I emphasize that since spring, I and many other specialists have suggested that only vaccinated people be allowed on international flights, and better domestic ones, so that no one would bring us any infection from other countries, ”the specialist noted.

Whether this new mutation will supplant the delta is not yet clear. However, its changes may be more resistant to immunity.

“The strain definitely has substitutions in antigenically important areas, so it should be expected that it will be no less resistant to the immunity created by current vaccines than“ delta ”, and maybe even more resistant. We need to prepare for the worst: get vaccinated, wear masks, isolate people arriving in Russia from countries where this option is available, ”Netesov said.

“The emergence of new options is a normal practice. Even multiple mutations are not unusual. Another thing is how to evaluate them. In the continuation of the pandemic, they can change the rate of spread, symptoms and the ability to bypass vaccines, but for now, at this stage of the study, it is not worth making any accents and predicting, “Butenko added.

At the same time, a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences believes that vaccines will be able to cope with a more resistant mutation.

“While this new variant differs more from the original Wuhan variant than the delta variant, vaccines with some decent efficacy will still work. But we must not forget to get vaccinated, revaccinated and apply masks, because they greatly reduce the dose of the incoming virus, ”he stressed.

On November 25, a new strain of coronavirus was identified in South Africa, which was named B1.1.529. Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Institute for Research and Innovation in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal, said the virus “was able to surprise scientists” as it made “a great leap in evolution.” “He had many more mutations than we expected, especially after the very severe third wave of delta,” the scientist told The New York Times.

To date, 22 cases of the new variation have been identified in the country, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases of South Africa. Despite the small number of cases, the World Health Organization convened an emergency meeting due to the South African strain of the coronavirus, the Financial Times reported.

Strain B.1.1.529 was found in six African countries – South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe. The first case of a new South African variant was reported in Israel and Belgium.

Several countries, including the United Kingdom, Israel and Singapore, have restricted communications with South Africa and other countries in the region due to the risk of the mutation spreading. The head of the British Ministry of Health, Sajid Javid, also introduced quarantine for all arrivals from the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the former chief sanitary doctor, Doctor of Medical Sciences Gennady Onishchenko sees no reason to close air traffic with Africa.

“As for the question of whether to close the borders or not, I will remind you that when the pandemic began, we brought the first cases not from China, but from Europe. Because a factor that no one was going to think about came into play. Our citizens have arrived in Russia for treatment. Africa is a continent, and we are talking about only two countries where the mutation was found, ” said he is “Gazeta.Ru”.