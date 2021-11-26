What a smell Rihanna, Queen Elizabeth II, the Kardashian sisters and others

Вопрос звучит абсолютно по-дурацки, но мы знаем, что вам на самом деле очень любопытно.

Dozens of various articles are devoted to the favorite scents of stars on the Internet, half of the information of which is not entirely reliable. In our today’s material, we will tell you what your favorite celebrities smell like from the words of their friends, acquaintances and work colleagues.

Rihanna

In August 2021, the singer, who at the moment is also a businesswoman, owning the brand Fenty, tweeted a video revealing that she is the most scented star. The girl herself called her scent “heavenly”. Just last week, the singer released the first perfume within her brand, which, according to the star, fully conveys her natural scent.

Matthew McConaughey

During an interview for a podcast SiriusXM’s The jess cagle show actress Yvette Nicole Brown revealed the secret by confessing the scent of her Soldiers of Failure co-star Matthew McConaughey.

“I remember he said that he does not use deodorant because there is no need for it. Then I decided that I would approach him as close as possible to find out if this was true. Indeed, he smells of himself – granola and good life. It has a very sweet smell. It’s the scent of himself, and it’s not musky or insane at all. ”

Reg Paige

Rege’s colleague on the Bridgerton series, Phoebe Daynevor, told the publication in January 2021 Glamor, that she is often asked what Paige smells like.

“It smells really, really good. He has a pleasant breath because he doesn’t smoke. We both drink a lot of coffee, so sometimes we smell it, and that’s okay. But by itself, he does not smell of anything in the best sense of the word. “

Travis Scott

When Kylie Jenner was on the Ellen DeGeneres show, in one of the segments, the presenter asked her about what her boyfriend smelled like.

“He takes a shower every morning, so he has a scent of freshness and cologne. It also smells of grass very strongly, ”the TV star and businesswoman shared with a laugh.

The Kardashian sisters

The creator of the KKW Beauty brand, Kim Kardashian, while advertising her new fragrances, told about the scent of her sisters.

“Kendall has no scent, which is very good. She always smells very fresh and clean, like a supermodel. This is exactly what her scent should be. Kylie usually chooses one of my fragrances, which has notes of gardenia and jasmine. Courtney smells like all the most natural foods. Chloe smells like rich oils – fruity and rich in sound. She is also very fond of white flowers. ”

Beyonce

Model Winnie Harlow revealed Beyoncé’s scent after appearing on Beyoncé’s visual album “Lemonade ”. Then the girl admitted that the performer smells of coconuts and lemons – this is what we all expected.

Queen Elizabeth II

What the most famous woman in Britain smells like, was told by singer Sting, who is a close friend of Prince Charles. The performer frankly admitted that the real royal scent is the scent of roses.

Harry Styles

We are sure that in your youth you spent many sleepless nights thinking about what the most charismatic member of One Direction smelled like. It’s good that Styles’ bandmate Liam Payne shared a secret in an interview with Teen Vogue. Harry’s scent – notes of fresh cotton, clean bed linen.

As for his chic curls, celebrity hairdresser Tisdale revealed back in 2013 that Stiles’ hair smells like a combination of scent One Direction perfume, raspberry vanilla hair spray and catering.

However, actor James Corden has a very different impression.

“It smells like summer on a plate. This is the scent that collects at the bottom of your bag that you took with you to the beach. ”

Emma Stone

The actress herself talked about how she smells like eternity. What is this in the mind of Emma?

“I do not know. I’m not very good at this. Like a morning breeze. But the strangest thing is that probably my ph is not all right, because the scents smell very different on me. When I stay at the Four Seasons Hotel and they have a lot of Bvlgari cosmetics, I always use their body care products and then smell like a pot of food all day. It doesn’t make any sense. The scent mixes with my chemistry and I smell like baked goods all day. ”

Oprah Winfrey

It turns out that TV presenter Oprah Winfrey smells like … diamonds. This is exactly what Conan O’Brian stated. Andrew Cohen disagrees with him, and says that Oprah smells like flowers – gardenia and everything else that is in the most luxurious garden. The TV presenter herself admitted that she does not use fragrances, so we conclude that this is her natural smell.

Natalie Wood

35 years after Natalie Wood passed away, her daughter remembers that her mother always smelled like gardenia.