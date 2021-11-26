White House doctor announced removal of precancerous mass from Biden

White House physician Kevin O’Connor said that US President Joe Biden had a potentially precancerous adenoma removed during a colonoscopy. RIA News”…

According to him, during this procedure, doctors removed a 3-millimeter benign-looking polyp from the American leader’s ascending intestine.

“The sample taken for histological examination was identified as a tubular adenoma, similar to a polyp that was removed from him in 2008,” the doctor said.

He also pointed out that such adenoma is benign and slowly growing, but is considered a “potentially precancerous lesion” that does not require further intervention at the moment.

Now the head of the United States is prescribed “scheduled observation,” O’Connor added.

Formerly O’Connor statedthat Biden remains fit for his duties.

Last week Biden conveyed his powers to Vice President Kamala Harris, as he was forced to undergo a colonoscopy under anesthesia as part of a routine medical examination. He had previously undergone this procedure in 2002 and 2007.

Biden is the oldest US president. On November 20, he turned 79 years old. Some Republicans have expressed the opinion that the president is “unfit for work,” recalling, in particular, his many reservations, writes The Independent. For example, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley invited Biden to take a “cognitive test.”