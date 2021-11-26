WHO believes Russia has passed the peak of coronavirus

The peak incidence of coronavirus in Russia has passed, says WHO director

Photo: Ekaterina Sychkova © URA.RU

Russia has passed the peak of the incidence of coronavirus in the current wave. This was stated by the Director of the WHO European Office Hans Kluge. He noted that the country has seen a decrease in the number of cases of COVID for the third week in a row.

“If you look at 53 countries in the European Region, we see an increase in diseases in Western countries, in Germany, Austria, Denmark, Ireland. In the eastern part of Belarus, Russia, Bulgaria. In these countries, apparently, the peak has been passed. And we see this in Russia, for three weeks now there has been a decrease in infection cases, “Kluge said on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel.

Earlier, the European Bureau of the World Health Organization said that unvaccinated people are the main distributors of coronavirus in society. The WHO representative also emphasized the importance of preventing infection: in particular, according to him, wearing masks, maintaining social distance and airing the premises has already proven its effectiveness, the National News Service notes.