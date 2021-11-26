WHO convenes emergency meeting due to new strain of coronavirus

https://ria.ru/20211126/voz-1760818209.html

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. The World Health Organization will hold a special meeting on Friday over the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529 in South Africa. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the technical team at the WHO Emergency Diseases Unit, said during an online session that the organization is monitoring a new variant with dozens of mutations in the spike protein and plans to discuss how this will affect the effectiveness of existing vaccines. on the evolution of the virus will discuss the danger this variant of the coronavirus poses. If the results cause concern, he will be given the name of the letter of the Greek alphabet. Earlier, the authorities of Great Britain and Israel announced the suspension of flights to countries in South Africa due to the discovery of a new strain in Botswana. Worldwide, according to the latest WHO data, there are more than 258 million infected. more than five million patients could not be saved. The most difficult situation is in the USA, India, Brazil and Great Britain. Russia ranks fifth on this list.

