WHO recognizes a new strain of coronavirus in South Africa as a threat to the world – RBC

The World Health Organization has warned that existing vaccines may not be as effective in the case of the next strain of coronavirus

Photo: Kim Lubdrook / EPA / TASS



The World Health Organization (WHO) has assigned the Greek letter omicron (O) to a new strain of coronavirus that was identified in South Africa. Experts have come to the conclusion that another type of virus can threaten countries that are already fighting the spread of infection, according to Reuters.

The WHO concluded that the B.1.1.529 virus, after a series of mutations, can affect the body’s protein content. The problem is that current vaccines may not be as effective in this change.

The example of South Africa has shown that this variant of the virus is spreading faster than its predecessors, and can affect more people, including those who have previously had other strains, suggest in the WHO. The organization called on all countries to pay more attention to the study of the new strain.

The headquarters did not find a new strain of COVID-19 in Russia



Earlier, the Minister of Health of South Africa Joe Faala warned about the danger of the new strain. He warned that the variant of the virus, which was identified on November 11, is dangerous, and announced new restrictions on visiting the country.

In recent weeks, a new virus strain has been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong.

Vaccine creator Pfizer BionTech SE and AstraZeneca said they are carefully studying the situation with the emergence of a new strain.

The federal operational headquarters previously reported that a new strain of coronavirus has not yet been detected on the territory of Russia, the situation with its occurrence is being studied, and it is too early to draw conclusions.

The headquarters instructed Rospotrebnadzor, together with the Ministry of Transport, to organize express testing of Russians who arrived from South African countries and Hong Kong. Also, Russian citizens and foreigners arriving from China, Israel and the UK will have to undergo screening.