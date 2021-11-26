Why Blake Lively doesn’t drink alcohol, and how she manages to hold back at parties

Полезные лайфхаки для всех, кто давно хотел отказаться от спиртного, но не знал как.

Blake Lively may not drink, but she still loves to go to parties. The actress recently spoke with reporters about her decision not to drink alcohol.

“I don’t drink because I don’t like the effects of alcohol, but I like to be part of the fun. I like being social. I like it when people get together. ”

Her personal experience helped her create Betty Buzz, a brand of five different flavored drinks that can be mixed with alcohol, but are best consumed on their own.

The line includes all the most popular flavors, from sparkling lemon, ginger beer and grapefruit to classic soda.

“When we first started talking about this company, many asked how we were going to explain this idea, because I don’t drink, and the drinks obviously need to be mixed with alcohol. Do I have enough experience to talk about something like that. I replied that I obviously have, because I like different tastes, and this is the most important thing. “

The Gossip Girl star revealed that she often performs at parties as a mixologist, despite the fact that her husband Ryan Reynolds has his own brand of gin. She often makes drinks for others, but it is much more difficult to create something for herself.

The life hack Blake recommends is to add one or two drops of alcohol as if you were making a bitter.

“This will add flavor, but it will not allow you to experience everything that you usually experience under the influence of alcohol. Perhaps a gustatory experience. But you don’t need to add too much alcohol, ”the actress added, answering that she would recommend such drinks only to those who deliberately refuse alcohol, and not because of recovery from addiction.

Lively also advised using a little liqueur to moisten the rim of the glass before salting it – as with tequila for a “virgin” margarita.