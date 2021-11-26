why Kiev began a special operation on the border with Belarus – RT in Russian

Ukraine launched a special operation “Polesie” on the border with Belarus due to the situation with migrants. The deputy head of the Ukrainian border service, Volodymyr Nikiforenko, added that the threat of the crisis spreading and the likelihood of redirecting migrant flows to Ukraine remains. At the same time, Polish border guards reported that some migrants continue their attempts to forcefully storm the Polish-Belarusian border. In turn, the Investigative Committee of Belarus announced the start of an inspection on the fact of the use of special equipment by the Polish security forces against migrants.

Ukraine launched a special operation “Polesie” on the border with Belarus due to the situation with migrants. This was reported by the State Border Service of the country.

“It is coordinated by the State Border Service and is carried out jointly with the forces of the National Guard, the National Police, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other involved reserves,” the message says.

The department said that the operation was launched in “in order to prevent the migration crisis and counter illegal activities.”

Also on the topic Generator of conflicts: as in Poland and the Baltic States called for immediate sanctions against Belarus

The heads of the parliaments of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia demanded to immediately apply a new package of restrictions against Belarus, …

The deputy head of the Ukrainian border service, Volodymyr Nikiforenko, added that the threat of the crisis spreading and the likelihood of redirecting migrant flows to Ukraine remains.

“To further respond to a possible complication of the situation, jointly with the interacting state structures, a joint special border operation has been agreed and an appropriate plan has been worked out. And it officially started last night, ”he said.

At the same time, Polish border guards reported that some migrants continue their attempts to forcefully storm the Polish-Belarusian border.

“In the areas guarded by the detachments in Dubichi Tserkevnykh and Melnik, groups of aggressive foreigners crossed the border,” RIA Novosti is quoted as saying by the service.

In particular, they said that in one case “a group of more than a hundred aggressive foreigners forced the border, stones were thrown at the Polish security forces.”

On the eve of Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defense Wojciech Skurkevich also said that some migrants are trying to cross the border river Bug on pontoons to get to the Lubelskie Voivodeship.

In turn, the Investigative Committee of Belarus announced the start of an inspection into the use of special means by Polish security forces against migrants at the border of the states.

“The investigation established that on the night of November 23, at one of the sections of the Tokari frontier post in the Kamenets district, a group of foreign migrants was near the Polish fence. At the same time, people asked for asylum in Poland, they did not show any aggression, ”the department said in a statement on Telegram.

They noted that the Polish law enforcement officers used tear gas, explosive packets against unarmed migrants, which entered the territory of Belarus.

Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, also said that the EU ignores the cruel treatment of migrants by Poland and Lithuania.

“If something causes rejection and condemnation today, it is the two-faced and inhuman line of the European Union,” TASS quoted him as saying.

According to Polyanski, the EU, contrary to its declared values, “tries to ignore the cruel treatment of migrants by Polish and Lithuanian border guards.”

Let us remind you that in early November Poland, Lithuania and Belarus reported on the aggravation of the situation at the border in connection with the flow of illegal migrants who arrived from the Belarusian territory. Warsaw and Vilnius sent troops to the border to contain the refugees.

Also on the topic “To establish contacts between the EU and Minsk”: Putin and Merkel discussed the situation with migrants on the border of Poland

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation around refugees on the borders of Belarus with Poland …

On Tuesday, November 16, some migrants began to break the fence and throw stones at the border guards. Polish security forces responded with water cannons, tear gas and stun grenades.

The EU countries believe that Minsk deliberately provoked the migration crisis. The heads of the parliaments of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia demanded to immediately apply a new package of sanctions against Belarus.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Western countries themselves are to blame for the situation, whose actions forced the inhabitants of a number of states to become refugees.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Moscow is ready to assist in resolving the migration crisis on the border of Belarus and Poland, if “something depends on it”.

Putin also stressed that the Russian side was not involved in the situation with migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border.

“They are trying to impose any responsibility on us for any reason and without any reason. These people are not carried by our aviation companies. In general, none of our companies carries it, ”he said.

As Putin noted, there are groups to transport these people to European countries, and the key link is in the EU countries.

“We have absolutely nothing to do with this, just not at all! Why is anyone talking about this? It’s just a desire to transfer problems from a sore head to a healthy one, ”the Russian leader noted.

At the same time, the State Border Committee of Belarus stated that the republic is open for dialogue on solving the problems of refugees.

“The Belarusian border service is making every effort to resolve the current situation with refugees heading for the EU countries,” the message says.