why the European trio urged “as soon as possible” to return to compliance with the JCPOA – RT in Russian

Britain, Germany and France are convinced that Iran and the United States can return to full compliance with their obligations under the JCPOA. This is stated in a joint statement by the three European states. It is noted that it is in the interests of all parties to do so “as soon as possible”. At the same time, the European trio accused Tehran of “systematic nuclear escalation.” At the same time, the US State Department made it clear that Washington will not be idle if the Islamic republic drags out negotiations on the JCPOA and increases the pace of its nuclear program. According to experts, the European troika welcomes the restoration of the agreement primarily because it is interested in stability in the Middle East.

Britain, Germany and France believe that Iran can return to full compliance with its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In addition, the United States may return to a nuclear deal. This is stated in a joint statement of the countries – members of the European troika, sent to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“We, as a European troika, will return to Vienna for negotiations in good faith, in order to resume work on the basis of the positions at which the discussion was stopped in June. We are convinced that it is possible to reach an understanding on the measures providing for the return of Iran to full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA and to implement them, as well as the return of the United States to the deal. We are convinced that it is in the interests of all parties to do this as soon as possible, ”the document says.

European states believe that Iran should seize the opportunity to “conclude this agreement now”, since the restoration of full implementation of the JCPOA meets the collective security interests of all, including the Islamic Republic itself.

At the same time, the European troika’s statement also contains accusations against Tehran. So, it says that Iran’s actions allegedly irreversibly reduce the value of the JCPOA in terms of countering the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

“We are deeply concerned that for more than two years, Iran has continued a systematic nuclear escalation, thereby constantly and irreversibly increasing its nuclear potential and placing the international community at significant risk,” the statement said.

At the same time, the US State Department said that Washington will not be idle if Tehran does not conscientiously hold consultations and continues to develop its nuclear program.

“If Iran does not want to return to participation in the agreement, if it continues to do what it seems to us, namely to drag out nuclear negotiations and increase the pace of its nuclear program, if it chooses this path, then we will have to act accordingly,” the US special envoy said. on Iran Robert Malley in an interview with NPR radio.

As previously reported by the Axios portal, citing sources, the United States is considering the possibility of concluding an interim agreement with Iran in order to limit its nuclear activities.

Vienna JCPOA Negotiations

“According to American sources, it was assumed that in exchange for the suspension of certain Iranian activities (for example, enriching uranium to 60%), the United States and its allies could unfreeze some Iranian accounts or lift sanctions on humanitarian goods,” writes Axios.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in turn, emphasized that the success of the upcoming negotiations in Vienna on a possible return to the nuclear deal depends on the willingness of the United States to lift restrictions against Tehran.

Follg the mtg w resident amba’s in Tehran & further to mtg w PERSIAN Gulf countries’ amba’s, in a mtg w Medi’an & Ea ‘Europe countries’ amb’s on Wed, I stated that success of the future talks depends on other side’s “firm determination ”&“ practical readiness ”to” remove sanctions “https://t.co/TmqMexACd0 – علی باقری‌کنی (@Bagheri_Kani) November 18, 2021

“The only correct way”

We will remind, negotiations on a nuclear deal in the Austrian capital are scheduled for November 29. They will be attended by Iran, the “4 + 1 group” (Great Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany), as well as the United States.

At the beginning of this month, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh called on US President Joe Biden to convince the world community, including all JCPOA participants, that the American leader’s signature “means something.”

“This requires objective guarantees. Nobody will agree to less, ”Khatibzadeh wrote on his Twitter page on November 1.

The world is acutely aware of what Mr. Cruz confesses: that regimes in Washington are rogue. Onus is on @POTUS to convince int’l community — incl all JCPOA participants — that his signature means something. For that, “objective guarantees” needed. No one would accept anything less. https://t.co/Ax0WT9wJl2 – Saeed Khatibzadeh | سعید خطیب‌زاده (@SKhatibzadeh) November 1, 2021

The next day, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahiyan recalled on his Twitter account that, although the United States calls for dialogue with the republic, it is simultaneously imposing new sanctions against it. He also stressed that the goal of the negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan is “not to dissolve demagoguery,” but to achieve tangible results based on mutual respect for the interests of the parties.

The purpose of negotiations is not talking for the sake of talking, but to achieve tangible results on the basis of respect for mutual interests. The P4 + 1 should be ready for negotiations based on mutual interests & rights. 2/2 – H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian) November 2, 2021

Later, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported that Beijing intends to promote a political settlement of the Iranian nuclear problem through joint efforts with Moscow.

On November 6, during telephone conversations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry spoke in favor of restoring the nuclear deal “in its original balanced configuration, approved by the UN Security Council.”

“(Parties. – RT) confirmed that this is the only correct way to ensure the rights and interests of all participants in the comprehensive agreements, ”the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian (left) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Almost two weeks later, the United States Special Representative for Iran, Robert Malley, said on Twitter about a “very constructive” telephone conversation with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, adding that the United States, Russia and China are in solidarity on the need to return to full compliance with the JCPOA.

Very constructive phone call with DFM Ryabkov and VFM Ma this morning. Our three countries are in strong agreement on the need for a return to full compliance with the JCPOA. We are working together to achieve it by aligning our approaches as we head to the 7th round of talks. – Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley (@USEnvoyIran) November 19, 2021

“They want a stable environment”

As for the current joint statement of the UK, Germany and France, which outlines their commitment to adherence to the JCPOA, experts say it demonstrates that the leading European powers continue to believe that the implementation of the terms of the nuclear deal could reduce tensions in the Middle East.

At the same time, as Arayik Stepanyan, a member of the Presidium of the Academy of Geopolitical Problems, noted in an interview with RT, the statement also contains a hint that the European trio accepts the position of Iran regarding its demand for guarantees from the United States.

“Great Britain, Germany and France understand that it is necessary to prevent the arbitrariness on the part of the United States, which manifested itself more than once when Washington first signed agreements, and then nullified them unilaterally, violating all norms of international law, as happened with the JCPOA,” explained Stepanyan.

Meanwhile, Konstantin Blokhin, a leading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, draws attention to the criticism of Iran from the European trio.

“The Europeans welcome the restoration of the JCPOA because they want a stable situation in the Middle East region. But here a lot depends on the United States – the key ally of the European troika. And with this in mind, London, Berlin and Paris are trying to please Washington with their accusations against Iran. At the same time, the republic’s desire to develop a nuclear program in the context of a unilateral US withdrawal from the JCPOA is dictated by issues of its security, “Blokhin emphasized in a conversation with RT.

From the point of view of Arayik Stepanyan, the recent statement by the United States Special Representative for Iran with new threats to the Iranian side is intended to “raise the stakes” before the talks.

“The Americans need this to indicate at least their illusory superiority over the Iranian side. This is a purely diplomatic trick, ”he stated.

Konstantin Blokhin calls this approach unconstructive.

“It all looks inappropriate. The Iranian authorities are right when they say that the words of the American side already mean little in the light of Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA. In addition, the United States continues to criticize the government of the republic, while not taking any steps to resume the implementation of the nuclear deal, “- said the analyst.

At the same time, Arayik Stepanyan believes that there are no serious reasons that would prevent the United States from returning to the JCPOA.

“On the contrary, in the opposite case, the American authorities will always receive reproaches that they are not responsible for their signatures. This creates a bad image for the United States, in which Washington is certainly not interested. Now the goal of the White House is to show that it knows how to negotiate, ”Stepanyan said.

He also did not rule out that Washington and Tehran could indeed reach some kind of interim agreement on the JCPOA.

“The United States is capable of making such concessions because the Iranians are firm in their position. They will fulfill the terms of the deal only after they see steps towards meeting from Washington, “Stepanyan concluded.