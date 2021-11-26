https://ria.ru/20211126/neft-1760816600.html

World oil prices fell more than two percent

World oil prices are falling amid news of a new strain of coronavirus, trading data show. RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

2021-11-26T08: 03

2021-11-26T08: 03

2021-11-26T10: 26

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. World oil prices are falling amid news of a new strain of coronavirus, trading data show. By 07:29 Moscow time, January Brent futures fell 2.04 percent to $ 80.54 a barrel, WTI – 2.62 percent , to $ 76.33 a barrel. The World Health Organization is convening an emergency meeting today over a new strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus found in Africa. It has the potential to be more dangerous than others, scientists say, and oil traders are worried that this could further tighten quarantine restrictions in many countries and reduce oil demand as a result. The decision of such large energy consumers as the United States, China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom to open access to strategic reserves of raw materials adds to the negative. However, according to the founder of Vanda Insights Vandana Hari, quoted by Bloomberg, OPEC + stick to plans to increase oil production, but will put it on hold if the new strain becomes a major problem.

2021

