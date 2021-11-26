https://ria.ru/20211126/ukraina-1760872053.html
Zelensky announced readiness for escalation with Russia
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that in the event of a conflict with the Russian Federation, the country should rely on its own forces and the army. RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
KIEV, November 26 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that in the event of a conflict with the Russian Federation, the country should rely on its own forces and the army. On Friday, Zelensky is holding a press conference dedicated to the equator of his cadence. As he said at the event, Ukraine has been “at war with the Russian Federation for eight years already” and the likelihood of an escalation is possible every day. In view of this, Kiev is fully prepared “for any escalation”, and allegedly has “real intelligence, not only from our intelligence, but also from partner countries.” The President stressed that Kiev “in the event of an escalation with the Russian Federation should rely on its own forces and its army.” Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that the Russian Federation is not going to attack anyone. According to him, the Russian threat is “an invention of those who want to cash in on their role as a vanguard in the fight against Russia, to receive some bonuses and preferences for this.” Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict and is interested in Kiev overcoming the political and economic crisis.
