MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he received information about the preparation of a coup d’etat in the country on December 1. According to him, he has audio materials in which representatives of Russia and Ukraine are discussing the participation of businessman Rinat Akhmetov, as well as attracting billions of dollars to this. I think that this information is specifically in order to drag Akhmetov into a war against me and the state, “Zelensky stressed. According to the President, the situation is rocking in the country, including with the help of the media. At the same time, the Ukrainian leader noted that if such will really happen, he will continue to work in his office. “I am not (ex-President Viktor – Ed.) Yanukovych, I will not run anywhere. And I will not (ex-President Petr – Ed.) Poroshenko, on the death of people Heavenly I will not climb hundreds on the bulldozer. I will wait all the days for those who are going there, with pleasure to work at Bankova, “added the head of state. In his opinion, Akhmetova is pulling him into this situation about whirling. The President called it a big mistake. He also said that he was being attacked by the media controlled by the businessman. “I have no media resource to fight. & Lt; … & gt; I have no media allies, I believe that my main ally is the people of Ukraine … that I am struggling with the fact that someone owns 20% of the country’s GDP and say, yes, own at least 30, but please leave the deputies alone, you should not have pressure on politics and information war, show the truth. that this is correct, “Zelensky concluded. On February 22, 2014, a coup took place in Ukraine. The Verkhovna Rada removed from power President Viktor Yanukovych, who was forced to leave the country, fearing for his life. Parliament also changed the constitution and called new elections, which were later won by Petro Poroshenko.

