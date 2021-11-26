https://ria.ru/20211126/gordon-1760957288.html
Zelensky calls Ukrainian journalist Gordon a disgrace
Zelensky called Ukrainian journalist Gordon a disgrace – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
Zelensky calls Ukrainian journalist Gordon a disgrace
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon “is jumping out of his pants” so that he does not go for a second term, and called him … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
2021-11-26T18: 58
2021-11-26T18: 58
2021-11-26T18: 58
in the world
Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky
Dmitry Gordon
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1b/1756492523_0:102:1080:710_1920x0_80_0_0_a888c16b3d3d43fb565301e58d14973f.jpg
KIEV, November 26 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon “is jumping out of his pants” so that he does not go for a second term, and called it a disgrace. Earlier, Gordon said that Zelensky died for him and believes that his political career will end after the expiration of his powers. ” I shouldn’t. Lord, my God! Is this the main thing? I don’t see how my children are growing up, this is what I owe. I owe them only. Disgrace, “Zelensky said during a press conference on Friday, dedicated to the equator of his cadence. Earlier, the Ukrainian pediatrician and TV presenter Yevgeny Komarovsky called a mistake the decision to publicly support Zelensky in the presidential elections in Ukraine in 2019 and criticized the president’s desire to run for a second term. Ex-Interior Minister Arsen Avakov also said that he did not believe in Zelensky’s second term. According to him, in order to get a second term, he now needs to seriously change the management structure.
https://ria.ru/20211124/zelenskiy-1760523491.html
Ukraine
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1b/1756492523_0-0:1080:810_1920x0_80_0_0_18277c42b8105655ab7d4db2d0289cd9.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, ukraine, vladimir zelensky, dmitry gordon
Zelensky calls Ukrainian journalist Gordon a disgrace