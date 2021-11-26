https://ria.ru/20211126/gordon-1760957288.html

Zelensky calls Ukrainian journalist Gordon a disgrace

Zelensky called Ukrainian journalist Gordon a disgrace – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

Zelensky calls Ukrainian journalist Gordon a disgrace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon “is jumping out of his pants” so that he does not go for a second term, and called him … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

2021-11-26T18: 58

2021-11-26T18: 58

2021-11-26T18: 58

in the world

Ukraine

Vladimir Zelensky

Dmitry Gordon

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1b/1756492523_0:102:1080:710_1920x0_80_0_0_a888c16b3d3d43fb565301e58d14973f.jpg

KIEV, November 26 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon “is jumping out of his pants” so that he does not go for a second term, and called it a disgrace. Earlier, Gordon said that Zelensky died for him and believes that his political career will end after the expiration of his powers. ” I shouldn’t. Lord, my God! Is this the main thing? I don’t see how my children are growing up, this is what I owe. I owe them only. Disgrace, “Zelensky said during a press conference on Friday, dedicated to the equator of his cadence. Earlier, the Ukrainian pediatrician and TV presenter Yevgeny Komarovsky called a mistake the decision to publicly support Zelensky in the presidential elections in Ukraine in 2019 and criticized the president’s desire to run for a second term. Ex-Interior Minister Arsen Avakov also said that he did not believe in Zelensky’s second term. According to him, in order to get a second term, he now needs to seriously change the management structure.

https://ria.ru/20211124/zelenskiy-1760523491.html

Ukraine

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1b/1756492523_0-0:1080:810_1920x0_80_0_0_18277c42b8105655ab7d4db2d0289cd9.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, vladimir zelensky, dmitry gordon