Zelensky reacted to Lyashko’s statement about plans to introduce martial law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the statement of the leader of the Radical Party, ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Oleg Lyashko about plans to introduce martial law in Ukraine on December 1.

He said this during a press conference. The broadcast was hosted by the 112 Ukraine TV channel.

“Lyashko said that martial law would be introduced on the first or second day. Why is he saying this? What is the martial law? What happens to people? Does he understand what is happening in the markets? ” – Zelensky said.

According to him, after the phrase “martial law”, investors are afraid and “begin to leave.”

He also said that the price of government securities “just falls” due to the fact that the media are reporting about the “energy crisis” and the alleged impending “martial law”.

At a press conference, Zelensky also said that he had received information about the upcoming coup d’etat in Ukraine and that the participation of businessman Rinat Akhmetov in this was being discussed. At the same time, he added that “he does not believe in coups d’etat” and that Akhmetov will participate in this.

Earlier, a former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, leader of the Radical Party, Oleg Lyashko, said that Zelensky plans to introduce martial law in the country on December 1.