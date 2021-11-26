https://ria.ru/20211126/sanktsii-1760930028.html
Zelensky said he does not consider people against whom he imposed sanctions
Zelensky said he does not consider people against whom he imposed sanctions – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
Zelensky said he does not consider people against whom he imposed sanctions
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his attitude towards citizens against whom sanctions were imposed in the country. RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
KIEV, November 26 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his attitude towards citizens against whom sanctions were imposed in the country. Thus, at a press conference, the head of state was asked how justified the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council to impose restrictions on some people. In February, the NSDC imposed sanctions against eight individuals, including the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko. In May, Medvedchuk (and his fellow party member Taras Kozak) was accused of treason and plundering of national resources in Crimea. The politician was placed under 24-hour house arrest and ordered to wear an electronic bracelet. In addition, five-year sanctions were imposed against Kozak himself and the opposition television channels he owns, as reported by 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK.
Zelensky said he does not consider people against whom he imposed sanctions