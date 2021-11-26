Zelensky’s motorcade knocked down a journalist of the Pryamoy TV channel

https://ria.ru/20211126/dtp-1760953184.html

KIEV, November 26 – RIA Novosti. The motorcade of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the exit of the building in Kiev, where his press conference was held, knocked down a journalist of the Pryamoy TV channel, according to the online publication Vesti. On Friday, Zelensky held a press conference in Kiev, it lasted 5.5 hours “Zelensky’s motorcade at the exit from the location knocked down a journalist of Pryamogo,” the publication says in Telegram.

