Zyuganov explained the lifting of immunity from Rashkin by Volodin’s revenge

The leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Gennady Zyuganov, at a briefing after the decision of the State Duma deputies to deprive the immunity of a member of the Communist Party faction Valery Rashkin, suspected of illegal hunting, emotionally commented on the incident at the briefing.

“I haven’t seen such poverty for a long time!” – quotes Zyuganov’s words on the Znak.com Telegram channel.

According to Zyuganov, the decision was made because the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin allegedly “cannot forgive Rashkin for the victory in court.” We are talking about the lawsuit won by Rashkin in 2020 in the ECHR against Viacheslav Volodin, in which he challenged the decision of the Saratov district court of 2010 to pay Volodin 1 million rubles in a case of insult of honor and dignity.

“The hunt is on the Communist Party, for stability in the country,” Zyuganov said. He added that half of the MPs in the hall went hunting and no one took their permission with them.

The head of the Communist Party also added that “these squabbles smell bad” against the background of how the people live.

Zyuganov believes that Rashkin’s misdemeanor draws on a fine, and this can be put to an end.

Following the leader of the communists, he addressed the Presidential Administration and Head of State Vladimir Putin with the words: “Do you need squabbles in the State Duma? You see a situation in which stability will be broken! A complete disgrace is taking place!”