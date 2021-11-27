15 little-known facts about the TV series “Gossip Girl” – Stars – tsn.ua

You thought you knew everything about the cult TV show, didn’t you? But we have collected little-known facts that will make you feel a little nostalgic for your favorite TV series.

In 2007, the first episode of the cult youth series was released “Gossip”… The show covered the lives and dramas of wealthy Upper East Side schoolchildren and ran for six seasons, during which teenagers from all over the world watched the lives of Serena, Blair, Chuck, Dan and Nate with bated breath.

In 2021 HBO decided to restart the project and shoot a mini-series of the same name. It will not be a sequel to the previous story, but it will also cover teen dramas, relationships, fashion and New York. Therefore, we offer 15 little-known facts about the first version of the series, which won the hearts of millions. XOXO.

1. The series “Gossip Girl” is based on the popular novel series of the same name by the American writer Cecily von Ziegesar.

2. Gossip Girl was originally planned to be a film starring Lindsay Lohan. The script for the film was supposed to be written by the creator of “Gilmore Girls” Amy Sherman-Palladino, but this plan failed, and they found Josh Schwartz to create a full-fledged series.

3. The role of Serena Van Der Woodsen went to Blake Lively even before the casting. The fact is that the books by Cecily von Ziegesar were very popular and acquired a powerful fan base. Fans on various forums began to speculate about who they would like to see as the main character of the series, and one of the candidates proposed by fans was actress Blake Lively.

4. At first, Blake did not agree to the main role. The girl wanted to leave acting and go to Columbia University. But since the creators did not see anyone else in this role, they persuaded the girl. The fact that the series would become so popular, Blake did not foresee then, and soon she had to quit school to continue filming, because it was difficult to combine work and activities.

5. Jennifer Lawrence and Leighton Meester also claimed the role of Serena. The second actress eventually got the role of Blair Waldorf, but there were some curiosities. The producers of the series wanted Serena and Blair to not be alike, neither in appearance nor in character. But when Leighton came to the casting, she was blonde. Without hesitation, the girl went into the restroom and dyed her hair herself a dark color and, of course, thanks to this act and an excellent game, she got the desired role.

6. On the screen, Serena and Blair were best friends, but in real life the actresses Leighton and Blake did not become so good friends.

7. In addition to the main characters in “Gossip Girl” there were two more characters – fashion and New York. After the press began to write about the series, many designers wanted their outfits to appear in this project.

The show’s costume designer Eric Daman admitted in an interview that he was inspired by celebrities when he came up with images for the heroines. So, he borrowed a slightly sloppy image of Serena from Kate Moss, but, coming up with an image for Blair, he was inspired by the outfits of Audrey Hepburn and Anna Wintour.

eight. When creating the images for the main characters, the costume designers tried very hard, because Blair’s headbands and Serena’s shoes were never repeated.

nine. The novels of Blake Lively added to the series’ particular popularity. For some time, the actress met with her colleague Penn Badgley, and this, of course, fueled public interest in the series even more, because according to the script, Badgley’s character was in love with Serena, played by Blake. They broke up during the filming of the series, but no one knew about it for another two months, because the actors continued to perfectly perform their work on the set.

But the actress’s short romance with Leonardo DiCaprio brought even greater popularity to the show.

ten. The creators of “Gossip Girl” didn’t want the cast to focus too much on who would end up being the mysterious gossip, so they kept her character under wraps until scripts were handed out where everything was revealed.

eleven. As in many other popular TV series, “Gossip Girl” periodically featured guest characters. Some of their most striking characters are Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. By the way, they starred in the series for a fee.

But besides them, Lady Gaga, Tory Burch, Jimmy Fallon, Hilary Duff, Tyra Banks and William Baldwin also appeared on the series.

12. The show actually had its own gossip girl. The hacker was hacking into email and stealing scripts to sell on the Internet. In order to deal with this problem and find out who is doing it, the showrunners even hired a private detective.

As it turned out, the thief was a minor, so he was not prosecuted.

13. The series was filmed on the streets of New York and featured several famous locations: the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Bethesda Fountain and the Empire Hotel. The show even inspired die-hard fans to take a sightseeing tour of Gossip Girl’s spots, with stops at Dylan’s Candy Bar and Grand Central Station.

fourteen. Not all actors are easy to work with on set. For example, in the TV series “Beverly Hills, 90210” Shannen Doherty earned scandalous fame, but in “Gossip Girl” not everyone could work with the young actress Taylor Momsen. As a result, the girl was fired from the show, but not only because of her character, but also because of her weak interest in the project – Taylor focused more on her rock band The Pretty Reckless.

15. Although the actors of the series played schoolchildren, in fact, they were not of school age. For example, Blake Lively was 20 years old at the time filming began, and Leighton Meester was a year older than her colleague. The only real teenager at the start of filming was Taylor Momsen – she was then only 14 years old.

