4 tech gifts for home on Black Friday

Humidifier

Temperature and air purity are the main indicators, but in addition to them, humidity is also important. This indicator directly affects the condition of humans, domestic animals and plants. Depending on it, the air temperature is also felt differently – the higher it is, the cooler.

The optimum value of air humidity is 35-60%; it is impossible to keep it at this level in winter with the heating on. Hot batteries and especially heaters dry the air, which can make our health worse – there may be discomfort in the mucous membranes and even a headache. Solves the problem with a humidifier.

The advantage of this type of household device is its affordability. One of these costs only 565 rubles. At the same time, it is portable, it can be placed in any convenient place, and as a nice addition – a built-in lamp and the ability to work as a lamp.

More expensive devices offer additional functions. Xiaomi Mi Smart Antibacterial Humidifier can analyze the humidity level in the room itself and display it in the Mi Home application, and you can turn it on at your discretion to increase the value to the optimal one. How to choose a humidifier, we told here…

Robot vacuum cleaner

The most interesting and most criticized type of household appliances. They deliver emotions more than any kettle, steamer and multicooker, children and animals play with these strange tablets with tentacles (brushes). At the same time, in terms of power, they are without a chance inferior to competitors of another type.

The average suction power of robotic vacuum cleaners is 20-40 W. For comparison, the budget vertical Xiaomi Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner has a suction power of 90 W, and the standard Tefal City Space TW2711EA has 750 W. The quality of the vacuum cleaner is assessed depending on the efficiency of its cleaning, it seems that the robots have lost.

Only they have a different purpose. You will not use it to clean a heavily soiled carpet, but you will be able to keep it clean and do daily wet cleaning. Even the affordable models have learned to do both dry and wet. For example, ILIFE W400 at the cost of only 13 thousand rubles.

You just need to set them up once and the floors will be clean every day. In the mobile application, the cleaning time is set by day, week and hour. In addition, they make maps of the premises, you can choose the areas in which they will be cleaned, and in which it is better not necessary. For example, you work from home and do not want the vacuum cleaner to be distracted by movement and sound. Choose a kitchen and a hall, and he will clean there, and when you usually leave the house, a robot will come to your room.

Upright vacuum cleaner

Upright vacuum cleaners get it for the same reason as robots. They are without a chance inferior to the classic ones in power – in the flagship vertical Dyson V11 Absolute Extra it is 220 W, while in the standard Samsung SC15K4136VL this value reaches 1500 W, seven times more.

But look at the situation from a different angle – vertical vacuum cleaners are inferior to classic ones in power, but they win 100% in terms of versatility. Standard models are for carpets, floors and upholstered furniture like a sofa, while vertical applications can have dozens.

Have Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9 The box contains four attachments – a universal floor brush (with extension tube), a narrow nozzle tip, a furniture attachment and a small 2-in-1 brush. This set allows you to clean carpets, hard surfaces, upholstered furniture, like cabinets, more thoroughly clean the crotch near the baseboards, corners and many other hard-to-reach places – all with one device.

Moreover, Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9 is a middle-class vacuum cleaner, therefore, its functionality is not maximum. But the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review has seven nozzles in the box – two floor brushes and five for furniture.

It is also easy to use the upright vacuum cleaner. We took out a device weighing 2-5 kg, pulled the trigger and started to get out. It will become an effective household assistant that is easy and pleasant to use.

Smart speaker

Devices that are rapidly gaining popularity in Russia. According to “M. Video-Eldorado ”, in the period from January to August 2021, their sales increased 2.7 times. The reason for their surge is the development of Russian voice assistants. Amazon Alexa does not know Russian, and Google Assistant does not understand well yet, but Marusya from VK and her friends have no problems with this. They have integrated not only into smart speakers, but also, for example, into applications. It is in this area that voice assistants have influenced the most.

A smart speaker is the most presentable gift among smart home elements. If a smart light bulb or socket looks ridiculous as a presentation, then a talking speaker with interesting design elements, such as a time display under a mesh cover, is quite original.

The main purpose of the column is a smart home control center. On command, the voice assistant turns on the light, closes the lock, activates the robot vacuum cleaner, and you don’t have to do anything on your own. It’s more enjoyable than silently pressing buttons on your phone. Plus, it isn’t always in your pocket or hand at home.

Despite the wide range of capabilities of the voice assistant and ecosystem, a smart speaker is primarily a speaker. The most popular query is music playback. Smart speakers become a complete home music station. Have large capsules music directly fills the house and sounds voluminous throughout the room.