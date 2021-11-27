A 19-year-old Muscovite peeed at a stand with a veteran. He was sent to jail

The Izmaylovsky Court of Moscow on Saturday sent a 19-year-old student under arrest to a pre-trial detention center in the case of insulting the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland, committed publicly using the Internet, because of a video in an Instagram story in which he relieves himself on a stand with a portrait of one of the deceased participants of the Great Patriotic War. The Moscow prosecutor’s office announced this in its telegram channel.

The case was initiated under one of the paragraphs of the article “Rehabilitation of Nazism”, which establishes criminal punishment for insulting the memory of veterans. The maximum sentence is five years in prison.

The student was detained the day before. REN TV posted a video of his apology. At the same time, on the video of the interrogation, which was published by “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, a student who introduced himself as a sophomore of the Russian State Humanitarian University Matvey Yuferov, does not admit his guilt and refused to speak without a lawyer.

An amendment establishing responsibility for “insulting the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland” was added to the Criminal Code this spring. It is based on earlier adopted amendments to the Constitution. In addition, as noted by the media, a trial involving opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was accused of slandering a participant in the war, could play a role.

After the amendment was adopted, the judge called on this article, in particular, the artist Lia Akhedzhakova for a monologue in one of the performances or a visitor to the Hermitage who jokingly hung his own portrait in the gallery of the heroes of the war of 1812. In these cases, however, it did not come to the initiation of a case.