A group of geologists is looking for in the west of Kazakhstan

2021-11-27

2021-11-27T14: 08

2021-11-27T14: 08

NUR-SULTAN, November 27 – RIA Novosti. For more than a day, rescuers in the Aktobe region (in the west) of Kazakhstan are looking for a group of geologists of four people, the press service of the department for emergency situations of the region said. On November 25, at about 10.30 (7.30 Moscow time), we left in a UAZ car … and did not get in touch, “the ministry said in a statement. . Five groups of 33 people and eight pieces of equipment are involved in the search work. Since Saturday morning, a Kazaviaspas helicopter has been connected to the search for the missing.

Kazakhstan

Aktobe region

2021

