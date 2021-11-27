A “pandemic of anger” against coronavirus restrictions unfolds in Europe, foreign observers report

Rinat Valiulin with details.

Thousands of people are protesting against the fact that, despite the high level of vaccination of the population, the authorities insist on the introduction of lockdowns and other restrictive measures, the newspaper Handelsblatt writes. In Germany, 13% of respondents to surveys were willing to take part in protest demonstrations.

In Holland, which is considered the main arena for the fight against restrictions on freedom of action of citizens, street clashes between young people and the police and arson of cars occur. The central regions of Brussels, including the quarter of the European Union’s representations, as the author of the German edition notes, were “plunged into chaos.” (translation of the site “Inopress”)… Critics of the government’s actions and protests are fueled primarily by right-wing parties.

The former overseas territories of France, Guadeloupe and Martinique, are also undergoing demonstrations by youth, 50 percent of whom suffer from pandemic-induced unemployment. Switzerland expects the heated controversy over coronavirus measures to be resolved soon at polling stations.

French Le Figaro notes that despite the fact that 90 percent of the country’s inhabitants are vaccinated, the vaccines were less effective against the Delta variant. In addition, the vaccine given is not a guarantee against transmission of the virus, and its effectiveness diminishes over time.