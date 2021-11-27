A woman’s body was found at the site of a gas explosion in the Nikolaev region

https://ria.ru/20211127/vzryv-1761032970.html

KIEV, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The woman’s body was found at the site of a gas explosion in a five-story building in the city of New Odessa in the Nikolaev region of Ukraine, the press service of the State Emergency Service reported on Saturday afternoon. Two floors were destroyed in a gas explosion. Rescuers reported three victims. According to a statement on the website of the State Emergency Service, a woman’s body was found during the removal of rubble in an apartment on the 4th floor. “At present, the divisions of the State Emergencies Service, with the involvement of heavy engineering equipment, continue work on dismantling the destroyed elements of the building’s structures, removing the body and searching for possible two blocked persons,” the State Emergency Service reports. two more apartments on the fifth. 50 people were evacuated from the damaged entrance.

