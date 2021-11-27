Abnormal state of affairs – Newspaper Kommersant No. 215 (7177) of 11/26/2021

Kiev has warned Moscow that an attack on Ukraine will cost Russia dearly. The Russian side, meanwhile, said that the Ukrainian government has crossed all borders and is conducting offensive hostilities in the Donbass. The rhetoric intensified amid reports of the concentration of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders and the absence of negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, both in the Trilateral Contact Group and in the Normandy format.

“To keep Russia from aggressive actions”

“We are not trying to understand what is in Putin’s head. This is a thankless job. We are working to ensure that a clear understanding appears in it: a new attack on Ukraine will be too expensive, so it’s better not to do this, ”Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at a briefing on November 25.

In his speech, the minister spoke about the nearest plans. At the end of the month, he will fly to Riga to take part there in a meeting of NATO foreign ministers on November 30-December 1, which will discuss security in the Black Sea region. The meeting will be held in the “30 + 2” format: together with the member states of the alliance, Ukraine and Georgia will take part in the discussions, declaring their desire to join the bloc.

Mr. Kuleba said that in Riga he will talk about the next crisis associated with the build-up of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders: “The key topic of the visit will be the aggravation of the build-up of Russian Together with our Euro-Atlantic partners, we are doing something to prevent such a scenario. ”

He called the invitation to a meeting in Riga a signal of support for Ukraine. Kiev, the Ukrainian minister is convinced, has become a more active participant in international politics, “who is invited to the table to discuss and resolve key issues.” After Latvia, Dmitry Kuleba will leave for Sweden, where the OSCE foreign ministers will gather on 2–3 December. In Stockholm, he also plans to talk about Russian aggression.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, its head noted, works 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide Kiev with international support.

“The main goal is to keep Russia from aggressive actions. Moscow should clearly understand what political, economic and human losses it will incur in the event of a new stage of aggression, ”stressed Mr. Kuleba.

Western media began writing about the increased likelihood of a direct armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine at the beginning of the month. Later, American and European diplomats and politicians began to talk about this. Ukrainian officials and the military at first denied such assumptions, but then they themselves started talking about the existence of such a threat.

They even named the approximate dates for the start of the military operation. On November 21, Kirill Budanov, the head of the main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that the Russian Federation had allegedly concentrated more than 92 thousand troops near the Ukrainian borders. Expect active action, he said, should be in January-February next year. “The idea of ​​Moscow is very simple: destabilization within, using a lot of narratives. From anti-vaccinators to grievances for a variety of reasons. Further, the migration crisis, which pursues the goal of indignation of society, looming, in our estimation, a large-scale energy crisis, an economic crisis, “Mr. Budanov believes.

Discontent with the authorities is indeed growing in Ukraine. Opponents of vaccination and those who are dissatisfied with the increase in tariffs for housing and communal services have already protested in Kiev this week. A poll by the Razumkov Center published on November 24 showed that the pro-presidential party Servant of the People is only a few percent ahead of the European Solidarity of Vladimir Zelensky’s worst political enemy, ex-President Petro Poroshenko.

If the parliamentary elections were held next Sunday, the “servants” would receive 15% of the votes of all respondents or 23% of those who will take part in the elections and have decided on their political preferences.

“European Solidarity” would be supported by 12% and 19%, respectively.

The poll also showed growing support for the former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, once the president’s closest ally and now one of the main rivals of Vladimir Zelensky, Dmitry Razumkov. According to the study, if both politicians entered the second round of the presidential elections, 23% of all respondents or 50% of those who made their choice would vote for Mr Zelensky, and 25% and 50%, respectively, would vote for Mr Razumkov.

Dmitry Razumkov, who was dismissed from the post of speaker of the Rada after a conflict with the office of the President of Ukraine, became a frequent guest of talk shows that are broadcast on the TV channels of the richest Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov. On the channels “Ukraine”, “Ukraine24”, “Pryamoy” (controlled by Petro Poroshenko) and “Nash” (controlled by politician Yevgeny Muraev), not only the former speaker appears. We can talk about the emergence of a broad coalition against Volodymyr Zelensky, supported by businessman Akhmetov, who is now at war with the Ukrainian leader. The informal alliance includes Petro Poroshenko, ex-Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, leader of Batkivshchyna Yulia Tymoshenko, ex-Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman.

The president and his team are not only opposed by politicians.

The authorities are harshly and openly criticized by such well-known journalists in the country as Savik Shuster (his talk show “Savik Shuster’s Freedom of Speech” is broadcast on Rinat Akhmetov’s Ukraine24 TV channel) and Dmitry Gordon, as well as a well-known doctor and popular TV presenter Yevhen Komarovsky.

The conflict has escalated so much that deputies of the Servant of the People party announced a boycott of the media that are part of Rinat Akhmetov’s Media Group Ukraine media holding.

“Hot heads of the Kiev regime”

Meanwhile, Moscow also accuses Kiev of aggressive actions. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on November 25 that the Ukrainian authorities are escalating tensions in the Donbass and are conducting offensive operations in some areas there. “The hot heads of the Kiev regime, apparently feeling complete impunity, are in favor of a military solution to the internal Ukrainian crisis. The situation is escalating in the conflict zone. Information continues to flow about the use of weapons measures prohibited by the Minsk complex and supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries, ”said Ms Zakharova at the briefing. She believes that by doing so, the Ukrainian leadership is trying to “divert attention from the degradation of the socio-economic and political situation in the country.” “Well, to switch this attention to some temporary threats from the outside,” said Maria Zakharova.

Be that as it may, harsh statements from Kiev and Moscow sound against the background of negotiation paralysis at all existing venues. There are no contacts within the Normandy format (Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France) and are not expected at any level: there will be no summit, the foreign ministers have not yet been able to agree on a meeting, and political advisers have not communicated since September.

Things are no better in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine. This week, the meeting again ended with mutual claims and accusations.

“The Ukrainian delegation has once again demonstrated its unwillingness to follow the peace process of the settlement, disrupting the negotiations under any far-fetched pretext. Kiev continues to block the work of subgroups of the contact group in all directions, – commented on the results of the online meeting of the TCG on November 24, the representative of the Russian Federation Boris Gryzlov. Minsk Agreements and the Agreement on the Armistice of Combat UAVs ”.

Sergei Garmash, a participant in the negotiations from the Ukrainian side, answered the Russian representative. “It looks like Russia has finally plunged the Minsk process into a coma,” he wrote on Facebook. And he explained that the representatives of the Russian Federation refuse to discuss the settlement in the TCG, since Russia (as they say in Moscow, but not in Kiev) “is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.” “Gryzlov ignored almost all the questions and proposals that were voiced from Ukraine to the Russian Federation,” said the Ukrainian negotiator.

Sergey Garmash said that at the last online meeting of TCG and. O. the head of the Ukrainian delegation in the group, Andrey Kostin (replacing the ailing ex-president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk in this position) said that Russia is a party to the conflict. “Earlier, we diplomatically stated that the Russian Federation is a party to the TCG. For me personally, this is very significant, since we began not only to skillfully pose questions or answer them, we began to dot! It is essential to indicate your position! ” – said Mr. Garmash.

That is, all negotiations in the contact group now boil down to discussing the question of who and with whom has been fighting for more than seven years in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow proceeds from the fact that three clauses of the “Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements” indicate that the representatives of Kiev and certain districts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) must negotiate. Ukraine insists that it has a conflict with Russia and, therefore, it is with her that it is necessary to agree on its settlement.

With each side firmly in its own right, negotiations have largely turned into conversations about who is who. Accordingly, other issues such as the observance of the ceasefire, the exchange of persons held, the opening of new checkpoints are not being resolved. And no one has yet proposed a compromise option for unfreezing the negotiation process.

Vladimir Soloviev